Falcons' Julio Jones: Needs more targets

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he isn't happy with Jones' target volume, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Quinn did mention that part of the issue is overall offensive volume, with the Falcons ranking 27th in the NFL at 61.2 snaps per game. Of course, that could be an ongoing problem, given that Atlanta finished last season ranked 26th with 62.0 snaps per game. The team's deliberate pace, strong running game and mediocre defense force the passing attack to rely on efficiency rather than raw volume. It wasn't an issue for Jones last season, as he still managed 9.2 targets and 100.6 receiving yards per game. He's been nearly as efficient (minus touchdowns) this season, but his average of just 7.4 targets has limited him to 73.4 yards per contest. The numbers do look a bit better once his injury-shortened Week 4 is taken into account, but the fact remains that the Falcons aren't feeding Jones the way one would expect for such a talented player. A Week 7 matchup with the leaky New England pass defense could be just what the doctor ordered.