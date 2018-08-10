Falcons' Julio Jones: No go Friday

Jones won't suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Jets.

Jones has played a full 16-game slate just three times in his illustrious career to date, so it's no shock that the Falcons are holding out their offensive centerpiece in a meaningless contest. On the heels of his fifth 1,000-year season in the the past six years, he'll look to improve his prowess in the red zone, where the Falcons ranked 23rd in scoring in 2017, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

