Falcons' Julio Jones: No go Friday
Jones won't suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Jets.
Jones has played a full 16-game slate just three times in his illustrious career to date, so it's no shock that the Falcons are holding out their offensive centerpiece in a meaningless contest. On the heels of his fifth 1,000-year season in the the past six years, he'll look to improve his prowess in the red zone, where the Falcons ranked 23rd in scoring in 2017, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Henry
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR busts to avoid
Heath Cummings looks at three receivers you may be dropping before they help your Fantasy...