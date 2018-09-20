Falcons' Julio Jones: No go Thursday

Jones (calf) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones spoke with the media before the session, stating he experienced a tight calf during the Falcons' Week 2 win against the Panthers. On whether he would practice or not, he was noncommittal, but his subsequent lack of activity during the open part of practice forecast a second straight DNP. Instead, he's been undergoing treatment, as he's done in the past with previous injuries, telling D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he's "day-to-day." Jones doesn't seem in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Saints, but the final injury report of the week will put an estimate on his odds to play.

