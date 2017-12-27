Falcons' Julio Jones: No go Wednesday

Jones (ankle/thumb) didn't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to the session, head coach Dan Quinn told Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site that Jones would take part in a "small fashion," but whatever activity he was able to fit in didn't translate to a limited tag. Instead, he was held out, which may explain why he didn't have his left thumb taped up, according to McClure. Jones' ankle and thumb injuries didn't him from running roughshod over the Saints on Sunday, when he posted his fourth 100-yard performance of the season. After Wednesday's DNP, he'll have two more chances to clear his name and have a shot this weekend against the Panthers defense, who surrendered one of those outings back in Week 9.