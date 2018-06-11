Falcons' Julio Jones: No longer attending minicamp
Jones is no longer attending Atlanta's mandatory minicamp, the Falcons' official website reports. "We have been in contact with Julio and his representation," Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff said. "We will not discuss those conversations publicly except to say we feel they have been productive and constructive. We understand the concerns and thoughts from their perspective. Although not ideal, Julio informed us today he would not be attending mini-camp."
While Jones has previously stated there is no ill will between himself and the Falcons organization, it appears he'll hold out of the team's mandatory minicamp in what is likely an attempt to secure a new contract. It sounds as if the two sides continue to stay in contact, though when, or if, a new deal will be completed in the near future is unclear. Look for additional updates to provided over the next month or so as the Falcons get ready for the start of training camp on July 26.
