Jones (hamstring) was unable to practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons are treating Jones with kid gloves as he works his way through a left hamstring strain. With no practice reps yet under his belt this week, he has just one more chance to make an impression on the training staff before the team gives him a designation for Sunday's game versus the Bears. As coach Dan Quinn told McClure on Wednesday, Atlanta may take the decision on whether to keep Jones active "all the way through (the) week."
