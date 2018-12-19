Falcons' Julio Jones: No practice reps Wednesday

Coach Dan Quinn said Jones (hip) won't practice Wednesday but will be evaluated throughout the week to determine his availability for Sunday's game at Carolina, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "We've been through this before with him where we'll take it through the first couple of days and see what it looks like for Friday," Quinn said. "I'm encouraged by where he's at. But until he runs -- move and go -- you have an injury that's there that walking doesn't bother you as much as cutting and turning and jumping for passes and diving like he does."

Jones is no stranger to being limited in or sitting out practice due to injuries, as intimated by Quinn on Wednesday. A hip issue is bothering Jones this time around, joining his calf, hand, ankle, foot and an illness just this season alone. Taking Quinn at his word, Jones' status should be watched closely to learn whether an absence is possible this weekend.