Falcons' Julio Jones: No practice Thursday
Jones (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Prior to the Falcons' morning walkthrough, head coach Dan Quinn mentioned Jones would practice on a limited basis, but his prediction didn't come to fruition. The development may have been a precautionary measure as Jones works through an ankle injury for the second consecutive week. In any case, Thursday's absence will induce owners to check in regularly to make sure he's available for Monday's showdown in Seattle.
More News
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...