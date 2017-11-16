Falcons' Julio Jones: No practice Thursday

Jones (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Prior to the Falcons' morning walkthrough, head coach Dan Quinn mentioned Jones would practice on a limited basis, but his prediction didn't come to fruition. The development may have been a precautionary measure as Jones works through an ankle injury for the second consecutive week. In any case, Thursday's absence will induce owners to check in regularly to make sure he's available for Monday's showdown in Seattle.