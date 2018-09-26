Falcons' Julio Jones: No practice Wednesday

Jones (calf) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

As he did last Wednesday, Jones focused on rehabbing his calf rather than practice, which extended into Thursday's session before turning in a limited showing Friday. He proceeded to rack up 96 yards on five receptions (six targets) Sunday against the Panthers, but end-zone visits remain elusive as he's recorded just one touchdown in his last 10 games (including playoffs). If he follows last week's schedule, Jones should be cleared to play by the release of Friday's injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories