Falcons' Julio Jones: No practice Wednesday
Jones (calf) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
As he did last Wednesday, Jones focused on rehabbing his calf rather than practice, which extended into Thursday's session before turning in a limited showing Friday. He proceeded to rack up 96 yards on five receptions (six targets) Sunday against the Panthers, but end-zone visits remain elusive as he's recorded just one touchdown in his last 10 games (including playoffs). If he follows last week's schedule, Jones should be cleared to play by the release of Friday's injury report.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...