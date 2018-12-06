Falcons' Julio Jones: Non-participant in practice

Jones (foot) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Coach Dan Quinn acknowledged prior to the session that Jones wouldn't practice fully while working through the foot issue, but it was expected the wideout would be able to do some limited activity in team drills. That evidently didn't materialize given the non-participation listing, though it's still believed Jones went through the walk-through portion of the practice. Quinn also indicated earlier Thursday that he anticipates Jones playing Sunday against the Packers, which seems like a realistic expectation so long as Jones practices in some fashion Friday.

