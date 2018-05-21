Falcons' Julio Jones: Not at OTAs

Jones was not present for the first session of OTAs on Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This was somewhat expected after reports surfaced that Jones wanted "updated" terms in his current contract. Jones is healthy and has reportedly been working out away from the team, unlike last offseason when he was coming off foot surgery. It's not entirely uncommon for established veterans to skip voluntary OTAs, but if Jones is still out when minicamp kicks off June 12, there will be more significance to his absence.