Jones (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported late Saturday that the Falcons plan to assess how Jones is feeling Sunday morning before deciding whether the wideout can suit up. Either way, Jones' Week 12 status will be clarified approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Falcons will reveal their inactive list.