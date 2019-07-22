Falcons' Julio Jones: Not holding out

Jones (foot) is reporting for the start of training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones hasn't received the new contract he desires, but he apparently is confident about a deal eventually being completed. He was a spectator during mandatory minicamp in June, not wanting to aggravate an issue with his foot. The 30-year-old wideout may reconsider his amicable stance if negotiations don't wrap up soon.

