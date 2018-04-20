Falcons' Julio Jones: Not participating in start of voluntary workouts
Jones is not partaking in the first week of Atlanta's voluntary offseason program while he attends the grand opening of his car dealership in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones missed the entirety of the team's 2017 offseason program due to foot surgery, so head coach Dan Quinn's announcement in March indicating that Jones would participate in this year's workouts was news well-received by every tier of the Falcons' organization. Quinn reported that there is no cause for concern regarding Jones being absent in the early going. "It's not mandatory," Quinn said this week from the team facility, "but we knew (he wasn't) going to be here." Jones' prompt return to workouts is expected, as he aims to continue building rapport with Matt Ryan and the rest of the receiving corps.
