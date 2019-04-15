Falcons' Julio Jones: Not planning a holdout

Jones isn't present Monday for the start of voluntary workouts, but he plans to join the Falcons later this spring in time for mandatory team activities, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The main takeaway is that Jones isn't planning a holdout as a tactic to secure a new contract. Falcons owner Arthur Blank recently suggested it's just a matter of time until the two parties reach an agreement, essentially acknowledging that Jones has outplayed his five-year, $71.25 million contract through three seasons. The 30-year-old wideout is working on five consecutive years with more than 1,400 yards, including a 2018 campaign in which he scored eight touchdowns in the final nine games. Regular appearances on the injury report do create some concern regarding longevity, but Jones hasn't missed a game since 2016 and has missed just three since 2013.