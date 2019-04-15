Falcons' Julio Jones: Not planning a holdout
Jones isn't present Monday for the start of voluntary workouts, but he plans to join the Falcons later this spring in time for mandatory team activities, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The main takeaway is that Jones isn't planning a holdout as a tactic to secure a new contract. Falcons owner Arthur Blank recently suggested it's just a matter of time until the two parties reach an agreement, essentially acknowledging that Jones has outplayed his five-year, $71.25 million contract through three seasons. The 30-year-old wideout is working on five consecutive years with more than 1,400 yards, including a 2018 campaign in which he scored eight touchdowns in the final nine games. Regular appearances on the injury report do create some concern regarding longevity, but Jones hasn't missed a game since 2016 and has missed just three since 2013.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...