Falcons' Julio Jones: Not practicing Wednesday

Jones (undisclosed) wasn't active during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Aside from stretching prior to the session -- per McClure -- Jones was merely an observer and even walked with a noticeable limp. Jones previously has missed practice this season due to a hip injury, but his current health concern has yet to be revealed.

