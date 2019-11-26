Falcons' Julio Jones: Not seen at practice
Jones (shoulder) wasn't spotted at the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones required a spell on the sideline this past Sunday against the Buccaneers to tend to a right shoulder injury, and despite finishing the contest, he underwent immediate treatment afterward. The Falcons otherwise haven't divulged any information regarding Jones' health, so his lack of practice reps so far this week is telling. Tuesday's injury report will confirm whether or not he remained away from the field.
