Falcons' Julio Jones: Not spotted at practice

Jones (calf) didn't partake in the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I'm good," Jones said of his health. "I'm just getting treatment and things like that. We've done this numerous of times in the past for me. But, it's just a precaution. It's just day-to-day to see how I feel."

In addition to downplaying the severity of his injury, Jones clarified that he first experienced the calf tightness during Sunday's win over the Panthers, though he was unable to pinpoint the exact moment when the pain set in. Despite not being completely healthy, Jones handled a normal snap count and finished with a fairly typical line of five catches for 64 yards on nine targets. While it's not the most encouraging sign he's opening the week with back-to-back absences at practice, Jones' comments suggest he doesn't foresee himself sitting out the Week 3 matchup with the Saints.