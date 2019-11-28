Falcons' Julio Jones: Not suiting up Thursday

Jones (shoulder) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Saints, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons did their due diligence with Jones this week, regularly treating his right shoulder since the conclusion of Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers and allowing him to participate in a limited fashion at Wednesday's walk-through. After completing a pregame workout, though, he was a non-participant in wide receivers drill, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. It was the first sign Jones wouldn't suit up Week 13, which was confirmed shortly thereafter when Atlanta posted its inactive list. In Jones' absence, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Christian Blake and even Justin Hardy are in line for additional targets.