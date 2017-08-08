Falcons' Julio Jones: Not sure about preseason

Jones (toe) said there hasn't had any discussions with the coaching staff about his availability for Thursday's preseason opener in Miami, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter reports.

Jones acknowledged he'd only log a few snaps if he were to play. His workload at training camp has been limited, seemingly as a measure of caution as he rounds back into top form after having surgery in February to remove a bunion from his foot. He'll likely make a couple brief appearances this preseason as he ramps things up before Week 1. There haven't been any reported setbacks.