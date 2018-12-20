Falcons' Julio Jones: Not taking part in drills

Coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (hip) would go through the Falcons' walk-through Thursday but wouldn't participate in practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Unless the Falcons indicate otherwise, Jones will be listed as "DNP" on the team's practice report for the second straight day. Despite Jones' lack of reps at this stage, the Falcons haven't shown any overwhelming concern that the star receiver will be forced to sit out this weekend against the Panthers. To that end, Quinn noted that the Falcons planned to restrict Jones' workload early in Week 16 by design, so it's assumed the wideout will increase his activity at Friday's practice. Based on what he's able to do in that session, the Falcons will determine if Jones will carry a designation into Sunday's game or if he'll avoid an injury tag entirely.