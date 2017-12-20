Falcons' Julio Jones: Nursing multiple injuries
Jones missed Wednesday's practice due to ankle and thumb injuries, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Head coach Dan Quinn revealed the ankle injury earlier Wednesday, per Ledbetter, but Jones' thumb could be the bigger issue in the long run. Working on Jones' side is a lack of knowledge about the severity of either concern. There's a chance Jones is getting a maintenance day Wednesday, so the Falcons' next two practices may shed light on his health. At worst, his status won't be clarified until the end of the week.
