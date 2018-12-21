Falcons' Julio Jones: Officially considered questionable

Jones (hip) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Dan Quinn mostly sounded optimistic Friday afternoon, but he also said Jones is expected to come down to a game-time decision, with the Falcons planning to take another look at their banged-up superstar wideout during Saturday's walk-through. A cautious approach would normally make sense for a team without playoff aspirations, but Jones is still batting for the league lead in receiving yards and already has a long history of playing at a high level while injured. We may not have word on a final decision until the Falcons release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.