Falcons' Julio Jones: Officially DNP on Thursday
Jones (hip) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
As coach Dan Quinn noted earlier Thursday, Jones was on the field for the Falcons' walk-through, but didn't log any practice reps for the second straight day. Quinn described Jones' restrictions as being part of a designed maintenance plan, but the wideout offered no assurances he would suit up Sunday against the Panthers, per McClure. More clarity on Jones' status for the weekend should be gleaned based on what he's able to do at Friday's practice.
