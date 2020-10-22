Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones was back to work after sitting out the team's first practice of the week Wednesday. The Falcons haven't indicated that Jones' absence a day earlier was the result of a setback with the hamstring injury that sidelined him Weeks 3 and 5, so the veteran wideout was likely just getting a maintenance day. Assuming he's able to practice again in some fashion Friday, Jones should be on track to suit up this weekend against Detroit.