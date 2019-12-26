Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Officially limited in practice

Jones (knee) turned in a limited practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Just as coach Dan Quinn said would be the case prior to the session, Jones' reps were capped in the Falcons' penultimate practice of the season. Per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Jones was spotted wearing protective padding on his injured right knee, a new concern for the receiver after he had been tending to a shoulder issue in recent weeks. The Falcons will see what Jones is able to do during Friday's practice before ruling on his availability for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.

