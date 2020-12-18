Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old will be sidelined for the third time in the past four games as he continues to battle the hamstring injury. Coach Raheem Morris still hopes Jones will be able to return to the field for the final two weeks of the season, but it could be an uphill battle since he hasn't seen practice or game action in nearly two weeks. Calvin Ridley (foot) is poised to operate as Atlanta's No. 1 wide receiver again this weekend.