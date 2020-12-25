Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Unable to practice throughout the week, Jones will miss a third straight game, leaving Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage as the primary pass-catching weapons for Matt Ryan. The 31-year-old wideout could still try to make it back for Week 17 against Tampa Bay, as he received a platelet-rich plasma injection last week with the hope of returning before the end of the season. The Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention, but they'll presumably allow Jones to play if he's healthy enough and wants to do so. It just won't happen this weekend in Kansas City.