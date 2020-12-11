Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 31-year-old sat out the first two practices of the week, and coach Raheem Morris ended up ruling out the wide receiver before Friday's session. According to Tori McElhaney of The Athletic, the team hasn't made any sort of decision regarding shutting down Jones for the final few weeks of the season, but given the ongoing injury issues and Atlanta's 4-8 record, it's something that could be considered. Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will lead the receiving corps this weekend, and tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) could also be more involved in the passing game.