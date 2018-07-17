Falcons' Julio Jones: Participates in private workout with teammates

Jones was a participant in quarterback Matt Ryan's annual passing camp Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones skipped the entirety of the Falcons' offseason workout program this spring as a display of dissatisfaction with his current contract, which has an average annual value of $14.25 million that ranks eighth among the league's highest-paid receivers. While Jones' participation in Ryan's private workout is undoubtedly a sign of good faith on his part, there's still no telling whether Jones will show up for the start of training camp July 26.

