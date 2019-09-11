Falcons' Julio Jones: Participating in practice Wednesday
Jones (wrist) took part in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has had an eventful month to date, entering Week 1 prep with a foot injury, getting listed as a limited participant with a non-injury on Thursday's report and eventually signing a three-year, $66 million extension Saturday. In the Falcons' opener at Minnesota, he was mostly contained (six catches for 31 yards on 11 targets) but salvaged his day with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He emerged from that contest with a wrap on his left wrist, but it's unclear if that will impact his practice reps Wednesday.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Sports wrist wrap•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Salvages day with score•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Signs contract extension•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Expected to sign contract extension•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Removed from injury report•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Suits up for Friday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...