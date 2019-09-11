Falcons' Julio Jones: Participating in practice Wednesday

Jones (wrist) took part in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones has had an eventful month to date, entering Week 1 prep with a foot injury, getting listed as a limited participant with a non-injury on Thursday's report and eventually signing a three-year, $66 million extension Saturday. In the Falcons' opener at Minnesota, he was mostly contained (six catches for 31 yards on 11 targets) but salvaged his day with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He emerged from that contest with a wrap on his left wrist, but it's unclear if that will impact his practice reps Wednesday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories