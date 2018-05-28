Falcons' Julio Jones: Plans to attend minicamp

Jones indicated earlier this week that he intends to be present for the Falcons' mandatory minicamp from June 12 to 14, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "Everybody wants a story right now. There's no story to be told," Jones said in an interview with TMZ. "I'm not going anywhere...I love the organization. I love everybody there. We're good."

Though there have been murmurs that Jones may be seeking a new contract with the Falcons, it doesn't sound like his absence from OTAs last week was a result of any dissatisfaction with management. Jones has been keeping himself in shape by working out at his alma mater (Alabama) with former NFL receiver Terrell Owens and once again projects as the clear top target in an Atlanta passing attack that added first-round pick Calvin Ridley to its ranks earlier this offseason. With at least 80 receptions and 1,400 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons, the 29-year-old Jones represents a strong building block in the first two rounds of fantasy drafts.