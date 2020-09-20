Jones said he played through a hamstring injury during Sunday's 40-39 loss at Dallas, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones' practice reps were limited last week due to the aforementioned issue, but the wide receiver said it's "nothing that I can't handle." In the past, he's proved capable of gutting out numerous lower-body injuries, just like he did Sunday. That said, Jones' production can be sporadic at times, as evidenced by two catches (on four targets) for 24 yards Week 2. His status will be one to watch closely as the week goes on.