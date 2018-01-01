Falcons' Julio Jones: Posts 80 receiving yards in win

Jones brought in five of 11 targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Panthers.

Jones brought in less than half of his targets, but he was productive enough to help the Falcons clinch the No. 6 seed in the NFC with the win. He also reached the 9,000-yard milestone with a 14-yard reception midway through the third quarter, reaching that mark faster than any receiver since the 1970 merger. Jones did have an injury scare on the opening possession after taking a significant hit from safety Mike Adams, but he was able to return to action before the drive culminated in a 19-yard Devonta Freeman touchdown reception. The All-Pro receiver will naturally head into next Saturday's NFC wild-card battle against the Rams as a pivotal part of the Falcons' game plan for trying to keep pace with Los Angeles' prolific attack.