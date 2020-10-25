Jones caught eight of his nine targets for 97 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Lions.

After sitting out Weeks 3 and 5 with a hamstring injury, Jones has returned to All-Pro form with 16 total receptions, 234 receiving yards and a pair of TDs the past two weeks against Minnesota and Detroit. The Falcons' air attack has been revitalized with Jones' return, having posted 354.5 passing yards per game between Weeks 6 and 7. Entering Sunday, quarterback Matt Ryan was throwing to a passer rating of 65.6 in games without Jones in the lineup, compared to a 112 rating with Jones active. Though Jones may be rested or limited during what will be an abbreviated practice week, there's been no indication he'll have any issue getting ready for Thursday night's matchup against the Panthers.