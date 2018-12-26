Falcons' Julio Jones: Practice time to be limited Week 17
Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Jones' practice reps would be restricted throughout the week while the wideout battles hip and rib injuries, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Quinn noted that the same restrictions apply to Tevin Coleman (groin), though neither the running back nor Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers and both are scheduled to at least take part in the walk-through portion of Wednesday's practice. While there's little on the line for the Falcons in Week 17, Jones may gain clearance to suit up this weekend if he endures no setbacks in his recovery from the two injuries over the next few days. Ahead of the Week 16 win over the Panthers, Jones managed only one limited practice before entering the contest as a game-time decision. He ultimately gained clearance to play and turned in a more muted performance than usual, finishing with four receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown on five targets.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Fades after promising start•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready to go Week 16•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: In line to play Week 16•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Trending toward suiting up•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Status hinges on pregame warmup•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Officially considered questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...