Falcons' Julio Jones: Practice time to be limited Week 17

Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Jones' practice reps would be restricted throughout the week while the wideout battles hip and rib injuries, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Quinn noted that the same restrictions apply to Tevin Coleman (groin), though neither the running back nor Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers and both are scheduled to at least take part in the walk-through portion of Wednesday's practice. While there's little on the line for the Falcons in Week 17, Jones may gain clearance to suit up this weekend if he endures no setbacks in his recovery from the two injuries over the next few days. Ahead of the Week 16 win over the Panthers, Jones managed only one limited practice before entering the contest as a game-time decision. He ultimately gained clearance to play and turned in a more muted performance than usual, finishing with four receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown on five targets.