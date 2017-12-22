Falcons' Julio Jones: Practices again Friday

Jones (ankle/thumb) practiced Friday for the second day in a row, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones sat out Wednesday's practice to start the week and was not expected to practice Thursday either; but he was actually able to get some work in on a limited basis, so his participation Friday gives him two consecutive days of activity. That bodes well for his chances of playing in Sunday's matchup against the Saints. An official update from the Falcons will be provided at some point after Friday's practice.