Falcons' Julio Jones: Practices Thursday

Jones (hand/ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

As he is wont to do, Jones brushed off his most recent health concerns and took the practice field after sitting out the first session of the week. His activity level won't be clear until the Falcons release Thursday's injury report, but he appears on his usual pace to active status on game day, which arrives Sunday in Pittsburgh this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories