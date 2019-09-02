Falcons' Julio Jones: Practicing, contract talks wear on

Jones (foot) participated in the Falcons' first regular-season practice Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Just as head coach Dan Quinn promised last Monday, Jones saw his practice activity ramp up to start this week, and it's encouraging to see him running routes at full speed after being a limited participant for much of training camp due to a foot issue. Quinn had no updates to provide on the status of Jones's desired contract extension Monday. The two-time All-Pro receiver's deal currently carries an annual value of $14.3 million, after Jones was granted a $2.9 million pay bump last July. The unresolved contract talks are not perceived to endanger his Week 1 availability for the matchup against Minnesota, as Jones gets set to do battle against a defense that has finished top five against the pass for three straight seasons.

