Falcons' Julio Jones: Practicing, contract talks wear on
Jones (foot) participated in the Falcons' first regular-season practice Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Just as head coach Dan Quinn promised last Monday, Jones saw his practice activity ramp up to start this week, and it's encouraging to see him running routes at full speed after being a limited participant for much of training camp due to a foot issue. Quinn had no updates to provide on the status of Jones's desired contract extension Monday. The two-time All-Pro receiver's deal currently carries an annual value of $14.3 million, after Jones was granted a $2.9 million pay bump last July. The unresolved contract talks are not perceived to endanger his Week 1 availability for the matchup against Minnesota, as Jones gets set to do battle against a defense that has finished top five against the pass for three straight seasons.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Set to ramp up activity next week•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Running at full speed•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play preseason games•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Takes part in light drills•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Can't sign contract before Saturday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Harris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Cooper busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.