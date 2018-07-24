Falcons' Julio Jones: Preparing for holdout

Jones will not report to the Falcons on Thursday for the start of training camp, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Frustrated with the five-year, $71.25 million extension he signed in August 2015, the 29-year-old wideout didn't show up for OTAs or mandatory minicamp this spring. While there's no question his contract is a bargain, the Falcons understandably are hesitant to establish the precedent of renegotiating with a player who has three seasons remaining on his deal. Tricky as the situation may be, it's hard to imagine Jones extending his holdout into the regular season, particularly after the Falcons promised to work on redoing his contract next year, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.