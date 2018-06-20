Falcons' Julio Jones: Preparing for private workout with teammates
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said last week that he anticipates Jones will participate in Ryan's annual passing camp in July, D. Orlando Ledbetter The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "There's probably about 12 [Falcons players] that are going to get together...and [Jones] will certainly be a part of that."
Any assurances of Jones' return to team activities must be taken with a grain of salt at this point. Already having missed OTAs and minicamp, the star receiver invalidated head coach Dan Quinn's statements in March, when Quinn proclaimed that Jones would be in attendance for all offseason workouts. It would certainly be beneficial for Jones to take some reps with Matt Ryan to build chemistry heading into the training camp while brushing up on new wrinkles to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's game plans.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: No longer attending minicamp•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Plans to attend minicamp•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Expected back for minicamp•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Not at OTAs•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Likely to miss start of OTAs•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Ryan unconcerned about social media stir•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...
-
Injury bounce-back players for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players who missed time in 2017 due to significant injuries and what...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Freeman
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Mock: Waiting on WR in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle...
-
Old faces in new places
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...