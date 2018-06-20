Falcons' Julio Jones: Preparing for private workout with teammates

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said last week that he anticipates Jones will participate in Ryan's annual passing camp in July, D. Orlando Ledbetter The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "There's probably about 12 [Falcons players] that are going to get together...and [Jones] will certainly be a part of that."

Any assurances of Jones' return to team activities must be taken with a grain of salt at this point. Already having missed OTAs and minicamp, the star receiver invalidated head coach Dan Quinn's statements in March, when Quinn proclaimed that Jones would be in attendance for all offseason workouts. It would certainly be beneficial for Jones to take some reps with Matt Ryan to build chemistry heading into the training camp while brushing up on new wrinkles to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's game plans.