Falcons' Julio Jones: Present for practice Friday
Jones (calf) was present for practice Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
More on Jones' Week 3 status once his official level of practice participation is revealed, but his return to the field Friday is no doubt a good sign with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Saints.
