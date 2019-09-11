Falcons' Julio Jones: Present for practice

Jones (wrist) took part in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones has had an eventful month to date, coming out of the preseason with a foot injury before eventually signing a three-year, $66 million extension Saturday. After gaining clearance for the Falcons' season opener in Minnesota, Jones was mostly contained (six catches for 31 yards on 11 targets) but salvaged his day with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He emerged from that contest with a wrap on his left wrist, but it's unclear if that will impact his practice reps Wednesday.

