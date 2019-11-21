Falcons' Julio Jones: Puts in full practice
Jones (foot) practiced fully Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
When Jones was held out of Wednesday's session, he was seen on the side with a limp, spurring concerns about his availability. Those fears were unfounded, though, after taking part in every drill Thursday. Jones has a prime matchup on tap Sunday versus a Buccaneers defense that has allowed 202.2 receiving yards per game and 18 total touchdowns to wideouts in 10 contests this season.
