Jones (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
After the strained left hamstring that sidelined him for the Falcons' 30-26 loss to the Bears last weekend, Jones looks in good shape to avoid any further absences. According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, head coach Dan Quinn said earlier Thursday that he believes Jones is trending toward a return to the lineup Monday against the Packers, and the wideout's ability to practice in some fashion to begin the week seemingly supports that optimism. The Falcons would ideally want to see Jones advance to full participation in practice by Saturday, and if he's able to do so, he could enter the Week 4 contest minus an injury designation.
