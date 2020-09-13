Jones hauled in nine of 12 targets for 157 receiving yards during Sunday's 38-25 loss to Seattle.

Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage each registered exactly nine catches on 12 targets, but the seven-time Pro Bowler was the primary downfield threat, logging four catches of 18-plus yards en route to an electrifying 17.4 yards-per-catch average on the afternoon. Atlanta is expected to remain a high-octane offense throughout 2020, and as long as the team is trailing in the second halves of games as they were against Seattle on Sunday, this will be an offense that ranks near the top of the NFL in pass attempts. The Falcons threw 3.2 more pass attempts than any other team in the league last year as Jones racked up a sixth-consecutive 1,300-yard receiving season. In Atlanta's Week 2 matchup, Jones will face a Cowboys defense that lost the talents of No. 1 cornerback Byron Jones over the offseason.