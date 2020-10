Jones (hamstring) is still listed as questionable but is trending in the right direction for Monday's game against the Packers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The star receiver will get an extra day to heal this week, as the Falcons don't play until Monday. He appears to have a good shot to wind up missing just one game with the hamstring strain that kept him out Week 3 against the Bears, though there may not be certainty about his status until game day.