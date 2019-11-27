Falcons' Julio Jones: Questionable for Thursday
Jones (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Saints, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones suffered a right shoulder injury versus the Buccaneers this past Sunday. The veteran wideout participated in Wednesday's walkthrough practice after sitting out the first two sessions of the week, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jones' status for Thanksgiving's contest will come down to how well his shoulder feels during warmups, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, indicating that notice on his availability will likely come in the form of a game-time decision.
