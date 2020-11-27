Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones was a non-participant in Friday's practice, following his limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. That downgrade doesn't seem like a great sign, but the veteran wideout does have a track record of playing through injuries without doing much on the practice field. Jones has been in and out of the lineup all season, and he could come down to a game-time decision before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. Christian Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus are the top candidates to fill in for Jones at wide receiver if he can't play.