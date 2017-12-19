Falcons' Julio Jones: Quiet against Bucs
Jones caught three of eight targets for 54 yards in Monday night's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.
Jones entered the game with big expectations following his 253-yard, two-touchdown assault of the Bucs in Week 12, but he was unable to get much going Monday. While Jones still led the Falcons in targets, his three receptions tied for his second fewest this season. The wideout's night could've been better had a contested deep ball during the second half not gone through his hands, but considering he went for five catches and 98 yards in Week 14's meeting with the Saints, fantasy owners should feel good about a bounce back amid a tough matchup in New Orleans this Sunday.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Narrowly misses century mark•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Struggles in loss to Vikings•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Week 13•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited by ankle Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Explodes for third career 250-yard effort•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared to face Tampa•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.