Falcons' Julio Jones: Quiet against Bucs

Jones caught three of eight targets for 54 yards in Monday night's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.

Jones entered the game with big expectations following his 253-yard, two-touchdown assault of the Bucs in Week 12, but he was unable to get much going Monday. While Jones still led the Falcons in targets, his three receptions tied for his second fewest this season. The wideout's night could've been better had a contested deep ball during the second half not gone through his hands, but considering he went for five catches and 98 yards in Week 14's meeting with the Saints, fantasy owners should feel good about a bounce back amid a tough matchup in New Orleans this Sunday.